Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.13 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Trading Down 1.7 %

RUTH opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $525.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,173.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

(Get Rating)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.