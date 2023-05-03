Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 354.91% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. On average, analysts expect Rapid Micro Biosystems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Performance
Rapid Micro Biosystems stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.45. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $5.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile
Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.
