FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on May 3rd, 2023

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXGet Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.81). The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FRX stock opened at C$11.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.24. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$14.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$295.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.