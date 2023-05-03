FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.81). The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FRX stock opened at C$11.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.24. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$14.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$295.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

