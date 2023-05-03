Northland Capmk Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teradyne in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TER. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER opened at $92.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.29. Teradyne has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $114.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 43.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after buying an additional 54,930 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 24.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,987,000 after purchasing an additional 134,867 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Stories

