FY2023 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. William Blair has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Trading raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Under Armour Stock Down 2.2 %

Under Armour stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $2,128,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 127.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,702,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 954,155 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. True Signal LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $1,494,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Featured Stories

