Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Lowered by SVB Leerink

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AlloVir in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AlloVir’s current full-year earnings is ($1.91) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AlloVir’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14.

AlloVir Price Performance

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AlloVir from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. SVB Securities boosted their price target on AlloVir from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

ALVR opened at $3.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $348.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.73. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in AlloVir during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AlloVir by 33.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 27.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at AlloVir

In related news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $31,193.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 921,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,518.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,973 shares of company stock worth $37,000. Insiders own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Featured Stories

