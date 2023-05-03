Analysts Set Expectations for Amcor plc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amcor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Johnson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Amcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amcor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

Amcor Stock Down 1.3 %

AMCR opened at $10.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,990,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,691,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,259,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,735,000 after buying an additional 286,660 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

