Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Lowered by Analyst

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Activision Blizzard in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Activision Blizzard’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATVI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

ATVI opened at $76.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.32. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $227,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,228,000 after buying an additional 342,056 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

