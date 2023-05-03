Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Associated Banc in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASB. StockNews.com cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE:ASB opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,140.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $36,376,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $25,789,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 885.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 631,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,660,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,694,000 after purchasing an additional 523,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2,414.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 457,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.