Brunswick Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS.

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $86.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Brunswick has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $93.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.32.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,390 shares of company stock worth $1,181,472 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.