Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Raised by Analyst

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) – Wedbush boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Beazer Homes USA’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $543.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.91 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Down 2.8 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a market cap of $589.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

