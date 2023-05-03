Bank of America Lowers Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target to $34.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.82% from the stock’s previous close.

SAFE has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Safehold from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Safehold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold Price Performance

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96. Safehold has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 10.40.

Institutional Trading of Safehold

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.10. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. Safehold had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 93.31%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $49.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Safehold will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,190,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,416,000 after purchasing an additional 149,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Safehold by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,971,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,614,000 after acquiring an additional 161,767 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Safehold by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,241,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,154,000 after acquiring an additional 443,049 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Safehold by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,797,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,578,000 after purchasing an additional 179,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Safehold by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,726,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after purchasing an additional 761,930 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safehold

(Get Rating)

Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.