Bank of America Lowers Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target to $34.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.82% from the stock’s previous close.
SAFE has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Safehold from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Safehold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.
Shares of Safehold stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96. Safehold has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 10.40.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,190,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,416,000 after purchasing an additional 149,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Safehold by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,971,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,614,000 after acquiring an additional 161,767 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Safehold by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,241,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,154,000 after acquiring an additional 443,049 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Safehold by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,797,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,578,000 after purchasing an additional 179,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Safehold by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,726,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after purchasing an additional 761,930 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
