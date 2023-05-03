Brokerages Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) PT at $29.71

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.71.
A number of research firms have issued reports on HIW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties
In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Highwoods Properties Stock Performance
Shares of HIW stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83.
Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.45%.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.
