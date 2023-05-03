Brokerages Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) PT at $29.71

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,355,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 617,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 101,097 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.45%.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.