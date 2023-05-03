London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,558.33 ($119.42).

A number of research firms recently commented on LSEG. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($119.32) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($124.94) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.69) to GBX 9,900 ($123.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($131.18) to £102 ($127.44) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Schwimmer sold 4,539 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,505 ($93.77), for a total value of £340,651.95 ($425,602.14). In related news, insider David Schwimmer sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,505 ($93.77), for a total value of £340,651.95 ($425,602.14). Also, insider Martin Brand sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,840 ($97.95), for a total value of £829,158.40 ($1,035,930.03). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 83,195 shares of company stock valued at $659,560,060 and sold 55,218 shares valued at $433,755,290. Insiders own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 0.6 %

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

LSEG stock opened at GBX 8,420 ($105.20) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 6,710 ($83.83) and a one year high of GBX 8,612 ($107.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of £42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,021.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,755.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,637.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 75.30 ($0.94) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,697.84%.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

