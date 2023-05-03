SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $959.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGSOY shares. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SGS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SGS in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get SGS alerts:

SGS Trading Up 0.3 %

SGS stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

SGS Cuts Dividend

SGS Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2007 per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

(Get Rating)

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.