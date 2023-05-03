Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.79.

OLPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen cut Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Price Performance

OLPX stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. Olaplex has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $130.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Olaplex by 98.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Olaplex by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Olaplex by 666.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olaplex

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.