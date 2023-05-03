Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Boot Barn Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE BOOT opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $4,604,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 55.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

