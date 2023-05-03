Analysts Set Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Price Target at $95.00

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

OEZVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Verbund in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Verbund Price Performance

Shares of OEZVY opened at $16.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. Verbund has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $23.97.

Verbund Increases Dividend

About Verbund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.1858 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Verbund’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Verbund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 370.00%.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

