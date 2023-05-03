Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Price Performance
NYSE RVP opened at $1.61 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $5.17.
About Retractable Technologies
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Retractable Technologies (RVP)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.