Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Update

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ipsen from €90.00 ($98.90) to €95.00 ($104.40) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Ipsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Ipsen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. Ipsen has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Care. The Specialty Care segment focuses on oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and rare diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

Read More

