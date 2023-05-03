Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Issued By KeyCorp

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO stock opened at $170.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.77. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $176.52.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

