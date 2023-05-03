Short Interest in JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF) Increases By 9.6%

JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,978,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 1,804,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JB Hi-Fi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

JB Hi-Fi Stock Performance

JB Hi-Fi stock opened at C$33.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.07. JB Hi-Fi has a 1 year low of C$33.07 and a 1 year high of C$33.07.

JB Hi-Fi Company Profile

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. The company operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. It provides computers, such as laptops, desktop PCs, iPads, tablets, eBook readers, monitors and projectors, printers and ink, storage devices, keyboards and mouse, computer accessories, as well as software, and home internet and wi-fi products; televisions; headphones, speakers, and audio devices; and smart home appliances.

