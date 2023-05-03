Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $12.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.16 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.70.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $376.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

