Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Oshkosh Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also commented on OSK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.93.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $78.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day moving average is $87.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $106.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,690,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,971,000 after acquiring an additional 85,744 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,938,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,312,000 after acquiring an additional 721,154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,281,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,551,000 after acquiring an additional 403,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 12.6% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,957,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,809,000 after acquiring an additional 219,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also

