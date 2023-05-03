Research Analysts Set Expectations for Southwest Airlines Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwest Airlines in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Redburn Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $29.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.75. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $48.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

