Brokers Issue Forecasts for Netflix, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $2.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $11.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.48 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

NFLX opened at $317.55 on Monday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.66 and a 200 day moving average of $315.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after acquiring an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,506 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,574,217,000 after acquiring an additional 137,972 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

