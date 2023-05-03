Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Woodside Energy Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WDS opened at $21.52 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a yield of 8.4%. This is an increase from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 128,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

