GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) PT Lowered to $5.00

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

Shares of EAF stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.36. GrafTech International has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $9.75.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 161.67%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of GrafTech International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GrafTech International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,163,000 after buying an additional 1,237,154 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 27.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,608,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth $39,465,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,095,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after acquiring an additional 264,807 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in GrafTech International by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,150,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

