Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

Teradata (NYSE:TDCGet Rating) was upgraded by Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.33% from the company’s previous close.

TDC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.78.

NYSE TDC opened at $40.97 on Monday. Teradata has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 136.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79.

Teradata (NYSE:TDCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,279,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,629,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,371,000. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in Teradata by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,066,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,371,000 after purchasing an additional 562,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Teradata by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,132,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,619,000 after purchasing an additional 510,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

