SVB Securities Initiates Coverage on Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Research analysts at SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. SVB Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $242.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.11 and a 200-day moving average of $256.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher has a 12-month low of $227.00 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $179.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Danaher by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

