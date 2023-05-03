Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $271.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $242.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ESS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.33.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS opened at $217.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.54. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $325.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Essex Property Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $476,588,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2,388.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 638,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,367,000 after acquiring an additional 613,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,367,000 after acquiring an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $124,907,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,748,000 after acquiring an additional 390,858 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.