The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNX. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.91.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $88.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. Research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $110,039.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,987. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

See Also

