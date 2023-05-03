Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Raised to $63.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $62.41 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $80.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $1,822,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,663,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,345,000 after purchasing an additional 168,235 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,346,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,454,000 after buying an additional 186,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

