Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

NYSE AVTR opened at $19.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Avantor has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,829 shares of company stock valued at $488,344 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after buying an additional 18,711,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,250,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,205 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,258,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,276,000 after purchasing an additional 447,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,155,000 after buying an additional 5,727,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

