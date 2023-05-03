Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Raymond James’ Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $9.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RJF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.43.

Raymond James Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $86.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.87. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.