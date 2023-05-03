Brokerages Set Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) PT at $19.00

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPSC shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Century Therapeutics news, insider Luis Borges sold 15,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $55,369.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,244.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Century Therapeutics Stock Performance
Century Therapeutics stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. Century Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.72 and a quick ratio of 10.72. The stock has a market cap of $184.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.59.
Century Therapeutics Company Profile
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
