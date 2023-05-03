Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Redwood Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.94%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -55.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,294 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

