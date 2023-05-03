Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spirit Airlines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.60) earnings per share.

Spirit Airlines Trading Down 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 198.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 75.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

