Barrington Research Weighs in on Surmodics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Surmodics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.42). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Surmodics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SRDX stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. Surmodics has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $42.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Surmodics by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Surmodics by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Surmodics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Surmodics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

