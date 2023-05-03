Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Issued By Zacks Research

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for State Street in a report released on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

State Street Trading Down 1.7 %

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.21.

Shares of STT stock opened at $70.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in State Street by 29.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in State Street by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of State Street by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

