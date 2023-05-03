Brokerages Set AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) PT at $180.46

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.46.

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,522,208. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $169.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.09.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

