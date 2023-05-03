Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $55.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.09.

WBS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 217.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 78.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Trading Down 6.5 %

NYSE:WBS opened at $34.48 on Friday. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $34.08 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

