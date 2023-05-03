Brokerages Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target at $119.11

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.11.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BMRN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Avian Securities downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 3.3 %
BMRN stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.89 and a beta of 0.38.
Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $995,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,402,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,402,205.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,515. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
