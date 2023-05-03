Analysts Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Price Target at $47.70

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.70.

MUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Stock Down 5.6 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth $73,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUR opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $51.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Stories

