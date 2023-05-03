Brokerages Set Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Target Price at $155.50

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $140.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $106.21 and a twelve month high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $886,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.