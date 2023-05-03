Analysts Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) PT at $61.88

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Cloudflare Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NET opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $93.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average is $52.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -72.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $3,695,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $3,695,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,007 shares of company stock worth $24,475,748 over the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,081 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,541,000 after acquiring an additional 312,315 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cloudflare by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after acquiring an additional 755,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

