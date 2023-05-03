Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives $21.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.82.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 26,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $393,364.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,511.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 47,868 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $718,498.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,383.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 26,418 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $393,364.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,511.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,061,251 shares of company stock worth $95,844,202 in the last three months. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,282,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $17.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. Samsara has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

