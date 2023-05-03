Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Raised to C$120.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PBH. CIBC reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$118.00.

TSE PBH opened at C$101.99 on Monday. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$77.36 and a one year high of C$107.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$98.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$90.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.16). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of C$1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 5.1866395 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

