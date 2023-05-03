LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Update

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
LPKF Laser & Electronics Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LPKFF opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.
LPKF Laser & Electronics Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LPKF Laser & Electronics (LPKFF)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.