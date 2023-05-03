LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Update

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LPKFF opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE engages in the provision of laser-based solutions for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Development, Welding, Solar, and Other. The Electronics segment refers to the production systems for cutting print stencils, circuit boards, thin glass, and the etching of plastic circuit carriers.

