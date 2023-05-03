Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Update

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Lojas Renner Stock Up 8.1 %

OTCMKTS LRENY opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Lojas Renner has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97.

Get Lojas Renner alerts:

Lojas Renner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Lojas Renner SA engages in retail trading of clothing, sports articles, accessories, and cosmetics in the domestic market. It operates through following segments: Retail and Financial Products. The Retail segment is composed of sale of clothing products, perfume, cosmetics, hygiene products, watches, and home decors.

Receive News & Ratings for Lojas Renner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lojas Renner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.