Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Update

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENYGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

OTCMKTS LRENY opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Lojas Renner has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97.

Lojas Renner SA engages in retail trading of clothing, sports articles, accessories, and cosmetics in the domestic market. It operates through following segments: Retail and Financial Products. The Retail segment is composed of sale of clothing products, perfume, cosmetics, hygiene products, watches, and home decors.

